In memory of the late ABC7 news anchor Pete Wilson, ABC7/KGO-TV-DT has established The Pete Wilson Journalism Scholarship.
The endowment will provide an annual $2,000 scholarship to students from the Bay Area pursuing a journalism undergraduate or graduate degree.
Click here for additional information about eligibility and requirements.
Contact Stacey Staniak at 202-467-5214 with any other questions.
ABC7's Pete Wilson journalism scholarship
KGO JOBS PAGE
More KGO jobs page
CAREERS
More Careers
Top Stories
More News