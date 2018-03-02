<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2575849" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

NORTH BAY FIRES: The evacuation of Oakmont Senior Living in Santa Rosa (1 of 8)

Dozens of senior citizens may have been left by staff at burning Varenna Oakmont Senior Living Community

A brother and sister that helped rescue 70 elderly residents from a senior living center want to know where the facilities' employees were as the fire spread. (KGO-TV)