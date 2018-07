Job Opening: Consumer Counselor

Posted 5/30/18ABC7 News/KGO-TV, the ABC owned-and-operated station in San Francisco, CA is looking for a Consumer Counselor to join their "Seven On Your Side" department. The position is part-time.--Answer consumer calls and provide assistance by giving referrals and information relevant to the viewer's complaint.--Resolve consumer issues for those who email "Seven On Your Side."--Enter each call, email, and follow-up investigation correspondence into consumer database.--Communicate with companies to resolve consumer issues.--Conduct online research to assist the consumer.--Track trends and complaints. Flag potential news stories.--Attend community popup events around the Bay Area as needed; provide in-person assistance to viewers.--Serve as brand ambassador and positively represent ABC7 News/KGO-TV in all correspondence with viewers and companies.--Outstanding communication skills via phone and email.--Highly proficient in online research.--MS Word, Microsoft Outlook, Database Entry.--Problem solving.--Effective listening, verbal and written communication skills.--Knowledge of consumer issues preferred (laws, scams, contracts, etc.).Please log on to: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID#498836BR (Consumer Counselor), ABC Owned Television Station (KGO-TV), create a candidate profile andThe Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.