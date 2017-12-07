Larry Beil and Casey Pratt vs. Reggie Aqui: ABC7 Twitter war and peace

So I heard @reggieaqui was talking some smack about the ABC7 Sports dept.@NatashaABC7 tried defending us to no avail. @CaseyPrattABC7 and I did a deep-dive into Reginald's feed. Consider this our response. pic.twitter.com/IRXzRQpBRA — Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) December 7, 2017

Our sports department is SAVAGE. (Also this is the funniest thing ever). https://t.co/kjNnpE6ff6 — Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) December 7, 2017

As an ancient philosopher once said: DON'T START NONE, WON'T BE NONE! https://t.co/Siv7cqHN1o — Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) December 7, 2017

Hey @reggieaqui we would like the bury the hatchet. This is the abc7sports department extending an olive branch. pic.twitter.com/6Eha0Cmy6S — Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) December 8, 2017

Waving the white flag. ABC7 Sports ball is the best sports ball. https://t.co/zAPkYKKqog — Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) December 8, 2017

After Larry Beil and Casey Pratt celebrated World Trick Shot Day, ABC 7 Mornings Anchor Reggie Aqui questioned their efficiencies on the air. A video retort was in order -- thus a Twitter war was born, just for fun of course. Of course, this is all fun and games.