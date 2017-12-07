Larry Beil and Casey Pratt vs. Reggie Aqui: ABC7 Twitter war and peace

Here is a complete chronicle of the back-and-forth between Reggie, Casey and Larry. Trust us, you'll get a kick out of it.
It all started with this video celebrating National Trick Shot Day:
It then escalated to an on-air callout from Reggie:
So I heard @reggieaqui was talking some smack about the ABC7 Sports dept.@NatashaABC7 tried defending us to no avail. @CaseyPrattABC7 and I did a deep-dive into Reginald's feed. Consider this our response. pic.twitter.com/IRXzRQpBRA— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) December 7, 2017
And more shade from Reggie:
Which then turned into full-blown Twitter banter:
Our sports department is SAVAGE. (Also this is the funniest thing ever). https://t.co/kjNnpE6ff6— Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) December 7, 2017
As an ancient philosopher once said: DON'T START NONE, WON'T BE NONE! https://t.co/Siv7cqHN1o— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) December 7, 2017
Hey @reggieaqui we would like the bury the hatchet. This is the abc7sports department extending an olive branch. pic.twitter.com/6Eha0Cmy6S— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) December 8, 2017
After the banter simmered between the three ABC7 staffers, Reggie decided to wave the white flag and surrender.
Waving the white flag. ABC7 Sports ball is the best sports ball. https://t.co/zAPkYKKqog— Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) December 8, 2017
Of course, this is all fun and games. You put up a good fight Reggie. But we're all making a note: Do not mess with the sports department unless you want your face put on the back of a mini-hoop.
If you'd like to keep up with the fun, games and of course news and sports, you can follow Reggie, Larry and Casey on Twitter below.
