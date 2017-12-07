  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
SPORTS

Larry Beil and Casey Pratt vs. Reggie Aqui: ABC7 Twitter war and peace

After Larry Beil and Casey Pratt celebrated World Trick Shot Day, ABC 7 Mornings Anchor Reggie Aqui questioned their efficiencies on the air. A video retort was in order -- thus a Twitter war was born, just for fun of course. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
After Larry Beil and Casey Pratt celebrated World Trick Shot Day, ABC 7 Mornings Anchor Reggie Aqui questioned their efficiencies on the air. A video retort was in order -- thus a Twitter war was born, just for fun of course.

Here is a complete chronicle of the back-and-forth between Reggie, Casey and Larry. Trust us, you'll get a kick out of it.

It all started with this video celebrating National Trick Shot Day:

It then escalated to an on-air callout from Reggie:

And more shade from Reggie:

Which then turned into full-blown Twitter banter:

After the banter simmered between the three ABC7 staffers, Reggie decided to wave the white flag and surrender.

Of course, this is all fun and games. You put up a good fight Reggie. But we're all making a note: Do not mess with the sports department unless you want your face put on the back of a mini-hoop.

If you'd like to keep up with the fun, games and of course news and sports, you can follow Reggie, Larry and Casey on Twitter below.

Click here to follow ABC7 Mornings' Reggie Aqui.

Click here to follow ABC7 Sports' Larry Beil.

Click here to follow ABC7 Sports' Casey Pratt.
