SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --San Francisco's Old U.S. Mint has undergone many transformations since it was built in 1874.
It's been a foundry for gold coins, a fortress for a good chunk of the nation's gold supply, a federal office building and a museum.
The building on the corner of Mission and 5th streets is about to undergo a new transformation.
The California Historical Society is leading a project to restore the Old Mint into a cultural and learning center.
The public is invited to provide ideas and input at a community workshop on Monday, December 11.
The meeting will be held from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at San Francisco's Presidio Branch Library, located at 3150 Sacramento Street.