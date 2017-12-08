  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
ABC7 ORIGINALS

After 143 years, San Francisco's Old Mint ready to start new chapter

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco's Old U.S. Mint has undergone many transformations since it was built in 1874. (KGO-TV)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco's Old U.S. Mint has undergone many transformations since it was built in 1874.

It's been a foundry for gold coins, a fortress for a good chunk of the nation's gold supply, a federal office building and a museum.

The building on the corner of Mission and 5th streets is about to undergo a new transformation.

The California Historical Society is leading a project to restore the Old Mint into a cultural and learning center.

The public is invited to provide ideas and input at a community workshop on Monday, December 11.

The meeting will be held from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at San Francisco's Presidio Branch Library, located at 3150 Sacramento Street.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicshistorymuseumsconstructionabc7 originalsmoneySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7 ORIGINALS
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
SF's Sausage Factory reopens after 50th anniversary makeover
VIDEO: Bay Area students take a stand against gun violence
Warriors head coach sounds off on social issues
More abc7 originals
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video