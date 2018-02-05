SAN FRANCISCO --When Corwin Community Garden was slated for development in the 1960s, Eureka Valley residents weren't having it.
They banded together and held a sit-in while the bulldozers arrived to protest the development plans - and their successful protest even sparked a new law that impacted green space in neighborhoods around the city.
Check out the video above to learn about the protestors' legacy and the iconic playground that now sits on the land.
