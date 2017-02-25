NEWS

At least 28 injured after car plows into New Orleans parade crowd

Police stand next to a pickup truck that slammed into a crowd and other vehicles, causing multiple injuries at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS --
New Orleans police say the number of people injured after a vehicle crashed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans has increased to 28 and a suspect is in custody.

Police Chief Michael Harrison says one person in custody and that he is being investigated for driving while intoxicated. Harrison was asked twice if terrorism was suspected. While he didn't say "No" he said it looks like a case of DWI.

Harrison says that 21 people were hospitalized after the crash with five victims in guarded condition. Seven others declined to be hospitalized.
