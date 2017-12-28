Countdown to legalization has East Bay dispensaries ready for pot parties

With the legalization of marijuana right around the corner in California, dispensaries in the East Bay are gearing up for early morning customers, and are having fun doing it.It's countdown to legalization for cannabis dispensaries like Berkeley Patient's Group. On Jan. 1, California begins commercial, adult sales of recreational marijuana."It's going to be a historic day so I think everybody is just kind of waiting to see what it's going to be like Monday but we're all really excited," said Glen Scott of the Berkeley Patient's Group.The celebration begins at 6 a.m.Berkeley's mayor will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony."It will be very festive," Scott added. "So we will have vendors here all day. We'll have some music, so definitely going to be a big party."Staff at Harborside in Oakland are making last-minute reservations. The room will include extra displays, a consumption area, and pickup counters.Andrew DeAngelo likes to think of his team as pioneers in the industry -- first offering medical cannabis 11 years ago. "I have known about the miracles of this plant for a long, long time," he said. "And I've been fighting and advocating for it."There will be live music New Year's Day and the first 100 people in line will get prizes, food, and signed t-shirts.Lines were long Thursday night. DeAngelo says many patients are stocking up before the new taxes take effect. "They're not insignificant so the price of cannabis could go up 30, 40 percent on certain products and that's, I think, going to be a shock to folks."Customers must be at least 21 and have a valid I.D.