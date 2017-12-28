  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
MARIJUANA

Countdown to legalization has East Bay dispensaries ready for pot parties

EMBED </>More Videos

With the legalization of marijuana right around the corner in California, dispensaries in the East Bay are gearing up for early morning customers, and are having fun doing it. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
With the legalization of marijuana right around the corner in California, dispensaries in the East Bay are gearing up for early morning customers, and are having fun doing it.

RELATED: What you need to know when sale of recreational marijuana becomes legal in 2018

It's countdown to legalization for cannabis dispensaries like Berkeley Patient's Group. On Jan. 1, California begins commercial, adult sales of recreational marijuana.

"It's going to be a historic day so I think everybody is just kind of waiting to see what it's going to be like Monday but we're all really excited," said Glen Scott of the Berkeley Patient's Group.

The celebration begins at 6 a.m.

Berkeley's mayor will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"It will be very festive," Scott added. "So we will have vendors here all day. We'll have some music, so definitely going to be a big party."

STUDY: Marijuana smokers have greater risk of death from high blood pressure

Staff at Harborside in Oakland are making last-minute reservations. The room will include extra displays, a consumption area, and pickup counters.

Andrew DeAngelo likes to think of his team as pioneers in the industry -- first offering medical cannabis 11 years ago. "I have known about the miracles of this plant for a long, long time," he said. "And I've been fighting and advocating for it."

There will be live music New Year's Day and the first 100 people in line will get prizes, food, and signed t-shirts.

Lines were long Thursday night. DeAngelo says many patients are stocking up before the new taxes take effect. "They're not insignificant so the price of cannabis could go up 30, 40 percent on certain products and that's, I think, going to be a shock to folks."

Customers must be at least 21 and have a valid I.D.
Click here for more stories and videos on marijuana.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsmarijuanacalifornialawsmedical marijuanacalifornia legislationpot clubbay area eventscannabis watchCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
What you need to know when sale of recreational marijuana becomes legal
MARIJUANA
Alcohol, marijuana suspected factors in SJ crash that killed 2
CA medical cannabis provides legal immunity in AZ court case
Sonoma County marijuana robberies may be related
'Every 15 Minutes' DUI program returns to San Jose high school
Sessions: US prosecutors won't take on small-time cannabis cases
More marijuana
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video