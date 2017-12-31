  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
MINIMUM WAGE

Some Silicon Valley cities bumping minimum wage for new year

EMBED </>More Videos

The new year promises to be a happy one for some Bay Area workers making minimum wage. (KGO-TV)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --
The new year promises to be a happy one for some Bay Area workers making minimum wage.

Starting January 1, two cities in Silicon Valley Will offer one of the highest wages in the nation at $15 an hour.

"I'll be looking for a job for second semester, $15 an hour definitely sounds good to me, said Mountain View student, Naomi Zimmermann.

Cooks and servers at Bezawada Indian restaurant in Sunnyvale are pleased.

"New year more money, we are very happy," said restaurant employee Gurmeed Singh.

Mountain View and Sunnyvale made it a joint effort by raising their minimum wages from $13.50 to $15.

"The country is doing well and so is Silicon Valley. But, that hasn't translated into worker wages. We are the most expensive region of the country, so we had to act," said Sunnyvale Citycouncilman Jim Griffith.

Gumba's Italian restaurant owner Tony Valle is happy for his workers, but says he has no choice but to pass the added cost on to his customers by raising prices.

"We will be raising prices in the next two weeks, it's necessary to make sure we are around for the next 20 years," said Valle.

Outside the Bay Area, workers earning minimum wage in 18 states across the country can expect a raise in 2018.

According to Labor Law Center, the following states are set to raise their minimum wage at various points in the new year:
  • Arizona: $10.50
  • California: $11.00
  • Colorado: $10.20
  • Florida: $8.25
  • Hawaii: $10.10
  • Maine: $10.00
  • Maryland: $10.10
  • Massachusetts: $11.00
  • Michigan: $9.25
  • Minnesota: $9.65
  • Missouri: $7.85
  • Montana: $8.30
  • New Jersey: $8.60
  • New York: $10.40
  • Ohio: $8.30
  • Rhode Island: $10.10
  • Vermont: $10.50
  • Washington: $11.50


Workers in certain professions and companies of certain sizes are exempted from minimum wage guidelines in some states.

The federal minimum wage remains unchanged at $7.25. It was last raised on July 24, 2009.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessmoneybusinessminimum wageu.s. & worldsilicon valleysanta clara countyjobsMountain ViewSunnyvale
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Where does the minimum wage change in 2018?
MINIMUM WAGE
Where does the minimum wage change in 2018?
Guns, pets and pot: 2018 brings lots of new California laws
Workers rally for rights in San Jose
Workers rally for union rights in Oakland
More minimum wage
BUSINESS
Culture clash over Mill Valley Depot
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Popular pacifier, teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
More Business
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video