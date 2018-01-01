  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
NEW YEAR'S DAY

Boy appears to be first Bay Area baby born in 2018

Parents Martin Dominguez and Samantha Powell with their baby boy born at 12:02 a.m. at UCSF Medical Center at Mission Bay. (Samantha Powell and Martin Dominguez)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2018 appears to be a boy born at the University of California at San Francisco Medical Center at Mission Bay.

The boy was born at 12:02 a.m. to San Francisco residents Samantha Powell and Martin Dominguez and weighs 6 pounds and 10 ounces, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Powell is a psychiatrist with California Pacific Medical Center and Dominguez is a cardiology fellow at UCSF. This is their first child.

Powell said by phone early this morning that her due date was Dec. 31 so "we thought it was a possibility" to have a New Year's baby.

She said the couple moved to San Francisco from the Philadelphia area about a year ago and her mother came from across the country as the due date approached.

Powell thanked "the most amazing team at UCSF" for delivering the baby and asked to "give a special shout-out to my nurse Vanessia."

Another boy was born seven minutes later at 12:09 a.m. at the Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center to a Pittsburg mother, a Kaiser spokesman said.

Click here for more stories about New Year's Day.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybabynew year's dayfamilychildrennew year's eveSan FranciscoAntioch
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
NEW YEAR'S DAY
Easy tips to help you keep your 'get fit' resolution in 2018
Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions in 2018
California twins born in two different years
Bay Area residents offer up their New Year's resolutions
Woman killed in New Year's Day hit-and-run accident
More new year's day
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos