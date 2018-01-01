Boy appears to be first Bay Area baby born in 2018

The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2018 appears to be a boy born at the University of California at San Francisco Medical Center at Mission Bay.The boy was born at 12:02 a.m. to San Francisco residents Samantha Powell and Martin Dominguez and weighs 6 pounds and 10 ounces, a hospital spokeswoman said.Powell is a psychiatrist with California Pacific Medical Center and Dominguez is a cardiology fellow at UCSF. This is their first child.Powell said by phone early this morning that her due date was Dec. 31 so "we thought it was a possibility" to have a New Year's baby.She said the couple moved to San Francisco from the Philadelphia area about a year ago and her mother came from across the country as the due date approached.Powell thanked "the most amazing team at UCSF" for delivering the baby and asked to "give a special shout-out to my nurse Vanessia."Another boy was born seven minutes later at 12:09 a.m. at the Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center to a Pittsburg mother, a Kaiser spokesman said.