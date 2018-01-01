  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
OSCAR GRANT

Vigil to mark 9th anniversary of Oscar Grant's shooting death in Oakland

EMBED </>More Videos

Family and friends of Oscar Grant will gather to mark the ninth anniversary of his shooting death by a BART police officer in Oakland. (AP Photo/ Los Angeles County Superior Court, File)

OAKLAND,Calif. (KGO) --
Family and friends of Oscar Grant gathered Monday to mark the ninth anniversary of his shooting death by a BART police officer in Oakland.

Former Officer Johannes Mehserle shot Grant in the back while struggling with him on the platform at Fruitvale Station in 2009. Mehserle claimed he mistook his gun for his Taser.

A jury later convicted Mehserle of involuntary manslaughter for Grant's death.

Monday's vigil was held at the Fruitvale BART Station in Oakland from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Click here for more stories about Oscar Grant.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
oscar grantpolice shootinglawsuitBARTofficer involved shootingvigilprotestcivil rightsbuzzworthyOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OSCAR GRANT
Oscar Grant's mother speaks out after Dallas shooting
RAW VIDEO: Oscar Grant's mother speaks out in wake of Dallas shooting.
Protesters march through SF; Six arrested
Oakland protesters occupy city hall, block I-880 on-ramp
More oscar grant
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video