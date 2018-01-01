Family and friends of Oscar Grant gathered Monday to mark the ninth anniversary of his shooting death by a BART police officer in Oakland.Former Officer Johannes Mehserle shot Grant in the back while struggling with him on the platform at Fruitvale Station in 2009. Mehserle claimed he mistook his gun for his Taser.A jury later convicted Mehserle of involuntary manslaughter for Grant's death.Monday's vigil was held at the Fruitvale BART Station in Oakland from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.