OAKLAND RAIDERS

Raiders players surprised by Del Rio firing

Less than 24 hours after their head coach was unceremoniously fired, Raiders players filed in one by one to empty their lockers at team headquarters in Alameda.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
"It was a shock to me," said Raiders linebacker James Cowser. "But, that's a part of the business and its a sad, sad part of the business."

"Never want to see that happen," said NaVorro Bowman, who was among those who says he didn't see Jack Del Rio's sudden firing coming. "A lot goes into those decisions. We as players have to produce and he being at the helm of this whole thing, he understands that its a production business and when you don't do that, the guy above makes changes."

Del Rio's firing comes amid reports Raiders owner Mark Davis is in serious talks to bring Jon Gruden back as head coach.

Several current players say they know more about Gruden the TV analyst than the coach.

"The guy on Monday Night Football," said kicker Giorgio Tavecchio. "Though I did run into him in the elevator in Philadelphia, so I hope I made a good first impression."

Outside the team's training facility, fans wondered how the next chapter has will read for their favorite team.

"All I can really say is, I have high hopes for Mark Davis and hope that he makes decisions for the betterment of this organization," said fan Jeres Condo.

Davis has announced no timeline for naming a new coach.

