PETS & ANIMALS

Firefighters rescue dog from icy water in Oaklyn, New Jersey

Firefighters braved the brutal cold to rescue a dog that fell through the ice in Oaklyn, New Jersey.

OAKLYN, N.J. --
Firefighters braved the brutal cold to rescue a dog that fell through the ice in Oaklyn, New Jersey.

The Oaklyn Fire Department posted pictures of Saturday's rescue on the department's Facebook page.

The department said Station 18 was dispatched for an animal rescue call on Newton Creek near a home on Kendall Boulevard.

Witnesses reportedly saw the dog walking on the ice before it fell through and into the water.

The dog was retrieved and brought back to shore.

The Courier-Post reports that the dog had been reported missing earlier in the day and was reunited with its owners later in the day.

