Now that recreational marijuana is legal in California, one Bay Area company doesn't think you should have to wait in line to buy your pot.It's getting ready to bring it to your door.Victoria Herrera is a dispatcher and administrative assistant for Proper RX, a medicinal marijuana delivery service in Oakland.The company now hopes to expand to include recreational users. At the moment, they only deliver to patients with a doctor's recommendation.Orders are placed online."The patient gets a text message when the driver's on the way and then once they arrive. So they can actually track through the link in the text a live time map of where there driver is at," said Herrera."I can't stress how much things have changed over the last year in our industry," said CEO Elliott Marshall.He says the business started years ago to help patients who don't have cars or are too sick to walk.Proper RX still needs to get all the proper permits in order to legally deliver recreational pot."We're just being patient," said Marshall. "We expect to have them in real soon. Towards the end of this week."He says their number one priority is safety.To keep drivers safe, they verify patients in the office before sending drivers out. Clients must show a legal I.D. and pay in person.