  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
7 ON YOUR SIDE

﻿Ask Finney: SF home buying, mobile home shopping, kitchen repair work

EMBED </>More Videos

7 On Your Side's Consumer expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Consumer expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

Question 1:
Linda asked: When is the best time and place to buy a home in San Francisco?

Answer 1:
When you have a down payment and plan to be here at least two years, better if it is five. Traditionally prices drop a bit in the late summer and fall, but that does not always hold true in San Francisco.

The best place is a neighborhood that works for you, either because it is close to work or schools or because it is your dream neighborhood.

My final advice is ten years after you buy you will look like a financial genius; prices were high when I was a kid growing up here and they are high today.

Question 2:
Raymond from Santa Rosa asked: We have purchased a new motor home. The dealership strongly recommends the purchase of additional warranty protection for the appliances, engine and other parts.
The cost is nearly $10,000. Is this added protection worth it?
Answer 2:
Do not feel pressure top buy right away. Most extended warranties can be bought later and most do not pay for themselves.

If it seems like something you want to buy, remember the prices are not set in stone, compare warranties and negotiate.

I prefer the ones that come from the manufacturer. Third party warranties sometimes come with small print that makes it impossible to collect.

A number of year's back I exposed a warranty that excluded any part that is bolted on to a vehicle.

Question 3:
Adriana H. asked: My refrigerator stopped working properly six months after I bought it. I contacted the store several times, but it hasn't been fixed. What can I do?

Answer 3:
Since it has been only six months, it's still very likely under warranty. If you have contacted them by phone, e-mail, and even letter, I want you to prepare your documents, like your receipts and warranty, and call my hotline.

We're open Monday through Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingconsumerconsumer concerns7 On Your Side
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Costco offering 'Military Hour' shopping event
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Toys 'R' Us closing: Social media gets nostalgic
Here's why taking a bath was risking disaster for a Bay Area couple
More Shopping
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video