A newly refurbished historic streetcar derailed Monday night when it collided with a truck.The crash happened at 3rd and Mission Bay Boulevard at around 8:30 p.m.The streetcar was on the way back to the barn when the accident happened.Muni says the truck made a turn in front of the streetcar. It ended up on its side.No one was injured in the crash and bus shuttles are running on the T-Third Street line until the crash clears.