Driver faces murder and DUI charges in death of CHP officer

A driver now faces murder charges, following a crash that killed a Highway Patrol Officer on Christmas Eve. Prosecutors believe the 22-year-old driver was drunk and high on marijuana.Officer Andrew Camilleri died and his partner was hurt when a Cadillac crashed into their patrol car along I-880. Investigators claim the suspect, Mohammed Ali, was driving more than 120 miles-per-hour."When will we say enough is enough and finally reach a point where every driver on the road realizes that he or she cannot and will not and must not drink, smoke, take drugs?" said Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley.The suspect remains in the hospital after being hurt in the crash. A CHP report claims Ali threatened his wife before getting behind the wheel.Officer Andrew Camilleri Memorial FundPO Box 276507Sacramento, CA 95827