Driver faces murder and DUI charges in death of CHP officer

The CHP has identified Mohammed Ali as the man accused of killing an officer in a crash on Christmas Eve in Hayward. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office)

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
A driver now faces murder charges, following a crash that killed a Highway Patrol Officer on Christmas Eve. Prosecutors believe the 22-year-old driver was drunk and high on marijuana.

Officer Andrew Camilleri died and his partner was hurt when a Cadillac crashed into their patrol car along I-880. Investigators claim the suspect, Mohammed Ali, was driving more than 120 miles-per-hour.

RELATED: Memorial service held for CHP Officer Andrew Camilleri

"When will we say enough is enough and finally reach a point where every driver on the road realizes that he or she cannot and will not and must not drink, smoke, take drugs?" said Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley.

The suspect remains in the hospital after being hurt in the crash. A CHP report claims Ali threatened his wife before getting behind the wheel.

Donations can be made on the C.A.H.P Credit Union website or directly mailed to:
Officer Andrew Camilleri Memorial Fund

PO Box 276507
Sacramento, CA 95827

Click here to donate to the CHP memorial fund for Officer Camilleri.

