LOTTERY

Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots swell to nearly $800M

If you play the lottery then 2018 could be your lucky year.

LOS ANGELES --
If you play the lottery then 2018 could be your lucky year.

Between the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, nearly $800 million is up for grabs. The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night, with that jackpot estimated at $343 million.

VIDEO: Bay Area woman's 2002 lottery press conference may be best ever
No one won Saturday night's Powerball drawing, which puts Wednesday's jackpot at about $440 million.


So get out there and get your tickets for a chance to be wealthier in the New Year.

Click here for more lottery stories.
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
