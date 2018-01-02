Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots swell to nearly $800M

If you play the lottery then 2018 could be your lucky year.Between the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, nearly $800 million is up for grabs. The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night, with that jackpot estimated at $343 million.No one won Saturday night's Powerball drawing, which puts Wednesday's jackpot at about $440 million.So get out there and get your tickets for a chance to be wealthier in the New Year.