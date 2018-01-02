  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
FITNESS

It's National Personal Trainer Awareness Day

Thank the person who makes you sweat in honor of National Personal Trainer Awareness Day.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thank the person who makes you sweat because it's National Personal Trainer Awareness Day.

It's a day when we show appreciation to the man or woman who is making our New Year fitness resolutions come true.

We've gathered a few tips and tricks to get you ready to get fit in the new year.

VIDEO: Easy tips to help you keep your 'get fit' resolution in 2018

According to Men's Fitness, don't show up in brand new gear. "Emerging from the locker room for your first workout in gear that's 15 minutes removed from its price tags screams that you're new and you'll likely find that everything wears better after having been broken in anyway," a Men's Fitness spokesperson said.

Number two: Some health experts said to exercise with a friend. Bringing a buddy along means you're more likely to have fun and stick to your exercise plan.

Number three: "Increase the intensity of your walking session by walking faster or walking uphill," a spokesperson for The Livestrong Foundation said.

