CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Singer Carrie Underwood says she injured her face in fall

Country singer Carrie Underwood warned fans she "might look a bit different" the next time they see her after she injured her face. (KTRK)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee --
Country singer Carrie Underwood is bringing in 2018 by sharing more details about injuries that she suffered after a fall that broke her wrist.

In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day, Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40 to 50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same."

Country music star Carrie Underwood welcomes baby boy

She says that she is grateful the injuries weren't much worse and for the people who have helped her since the November accident. She also cautioned fans that she might not look the same when she's ready to be seen on camera again.

"I'm hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don't know how it's all going to end up."

Underwood also says she'll be in the studio next week.

