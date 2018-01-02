Terminal B at San Jose Airport is evacuated. Suspicious backpack found around 10:15am. Bomb squad called. Screened passengers in Terminal B taken to Terminal A so they won’t have to be rescreened. Everyone else is out front. pic.twitter.com/lJQdRo4Bmz — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) January 2, 2018

Officials say Terminal B at Mineta San Jose International Airport reopened Tuesday after a suspicious package, described as a backpack, prompted its closure.Passengers are now being allowed back into Terminal B at this time, but officials say people can expect residual delays.Earlier, all post-security passengers in the terminal were escorted to Terminal A, so they didn't have to be re-screened.Officials said Terminal B primarily affects Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines.