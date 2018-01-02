  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Suspicious package prompts delays at Mineta San Jose International Airport Terminal B

Officials say Terminal B at Mineta San Jose International Airport reopened Tuesday after a suspicious package prompted its closure. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials say Terminal B at Mineta San Jose International Airport reopened Tuesday after a suspicious package, described as a backpack, prompted its closure.

Passengers are now being allowed back into Terminal B at this time, but officials say people can expect residual delays.

Earlier, all post-security passengers in the terminal were escorted to Terminal A, so they didn't have to be re-screened.

Officials said Terminal B primarily affects Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

