Armed robbery prompts evacuation of The Village at Corte Madera

Central Marin Police say they evacuated the Corte Madera Nordstrom out of an abundance of caution Tuesday morning following an armed robbery at the Nordstrom loading dock just before 10 a.m. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
CORTE MADERA, Calif. (KGO) --
Central Marin Police say they evacuated the Corte Madera Nordstrom out of an abundance of caution Tuesday morning following an armed robbery at the Nordstrom loading dock just before 10 a.m.

Police say a suspect armed with a semi-automatic handgun robbed a UPS driver. A mall employee was pistol whipped, according to police.

"It does appear the (mall) employee was at the loading dock receiving a shipment," said Lt. Theo Mainaris with Central Marin Police Department.

The suspect got away in a white van police say someone else was driving. Police do not have a description of the armed suspect or the getaway driver.

"It does appear the suspect was wearing some sort of mask," said Lt. Mainaris.

Investigators are hopeful surveillance video will help them identify the suspects and the vehicle they left in.

"It's very unusual at Corte Madera, very unusual for us," said Lt. Mainaris.

"This was a terrible situation and we want to ensure our people are taken care of. We're making resources and support available to any of our employees who might need it," a Nordstrom spokesperson said in an email to ABC7 News.

Law enforcement officials from multiple agencies responded.

In an emailed statement, a UPS spokesperson said UPS is working with law enforcement and is thankful the UPS driver is safe.

Police say they evacuated the department store out of an abundance of caution.

"Right now I have no reason for anyone to be concerned for their safety," said Lt. Mainaris.

Employees were allowed back in a short time later.

No shots were fired and police say the suspect never entered the store. Police have not said what, if anything, the suspect got away with.

