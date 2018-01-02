  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
WEATHER

Recovery slow for San Jose's Coyote Creek flood victims as rain approaches

EMBED </>More Videos

Rob Souza's back yard is still a mess, nearly 11 months after the Coyote Creek flooded his yard, home, and many others in three areas of San Jose. But he's thankful for some progress with rain in the forecast for Wednesday. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Rob Souza's back yard is still a mess, nearly 11 months after the Coyote Creek flooded his yard, home, and many others in three areas of San Jose. But, he's thankful for some progress with rain in the forecast for Wednesday.

The city approved his plans two weeks ago to build a new garage on E. William St.
RELATED: Army Corps of Engineers to help assess Coyote Creek for future flood prevention

Souza took ABC7 News on a tour of his back yard where a crew of three was digging drainage ditches around the footprint of what will become the garage that was damaged when a tree was uprooted by raging creek waters and demolished the old garage. He has spent $170,000 so far on topigraphic studies, plans and permits so far. His flood insurance did not provide him any benefits. His homeowners policy covered $55,000. Souza also has filed lawsuits against the City of San Jose and the Santa Clara Valley Water District. Valley Water is responsible for creek maintenance.
Gina Adriano, a spokesperson for Valley Water, says the district has spent months clearing vegetation and trash, as have volunteers, to prevent flooding this winter.
RELATED: San Jose crews rescue 5 people from flooding Coyote Creek

Meantime, in the Rocksprings neighborhood off Senter Road, which sustained heavy flooding last February, a resident named Sergio Acevedo told us that he's fairly confident there won't be flooding when the rain comes later in the week. He moved recently to an apartment on Nordale Ave., and he has seen crews removing debris from the creek.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherflash floodingfloodingsanta clara countystorm damagestormrainconstructionhomeSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
San Jose crews rescue 5 people from flooding Coyote Creek
Army Corps of Engineers to help assess Coyote Creek for future flood prevention
San Jose prepares Coyote Creek residents for storms
WEATHER
Forecast: Waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms
I-80 closed in both directions from Colfax to state line due to heavy snowfall
Some Lake Tahoe area ski resorts to get at least 3-feet of snow
Bay Area weather: Storms to continue this week
Storm moves throughout Bay Area, causes some flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video