FAMILY & PARENTING

California mom gives birth to twins in different years

A Kern County mom is celebrating the birth of her twins - who were born in two different years! (KABC)

DELANO, Calif. --
A Kern County mom is celebrating the birth of her twins - who were born in two different years!

One baby was born on Dec. 31, 2017, and the other was born on Jan. 1, 2018.

Maria Rios was originally due on Jan. 27. She had a cesarean section scheduled for Jan. 10.

At 11:58 p.m. -- just two minutes before the New Year -- Joaquin Ontiveros was born, weighing in at 5 pounds, 9 ounces and 18 inches long.

His twin sister, Aitana de Jesus, who was slightly breached, was delivered via C-section just 18 minutes after her brother -- but technically in the next year.

She weighed in at 4 pounds, 10 ounces and was 16 inches long

Mom and babies are doing fine and will join their three older sisters when they get home.

