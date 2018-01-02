  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Dozens of Southwest flights are on sale for as low as $59

Southwest airlines is having a major sale right now! (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
For a limited time only and on select dates, Southwest is offering special deals on one-way flights both domestic and international.

Customers may take advantage of the low fares starting at $59, $69 and $80 one-way to select destinations today through Jan. 25 at 11:59 p.m. Seats and days are limited.

RELATED: Stranded at the airport? Survive air travel woes with these tips

The prices apply to Southwest's "Wanna Get Away" fare class, which includes two free checked bags as well as on board food and snacks.

Visit Southwest promotions for more information on the special offer.

