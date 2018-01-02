East Coast braces for intense 'bombogenesis' snowstorm

The East Coast is bracing for an intense storm to bring snow, wind and then frigid temperatures.Wednesday into Thursday this storm will rapidly strengthen off of the East Coast in what is known as "bombogenesis." Essentially this storm will explode in strength in a matter of hours.A look at Future Weather shows snow across many states Thursday morning likely leading to travel issues at many major airports.Snow totals will vary and a slight shift in the storms track can quickly change totals but some cities have a good chance at seeing more than a foot of snow.In the wake of this storm,winds will whip and draw in polar air which will create wind chills well below zero Friday morning across several states.