  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PETS & ANIMALS

Volunteers work to reunite more than 70 cats with families after North Bay fires

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Petruska and her organization, Pet Rescue and Reunification, have already found 70 cats in Santa Rosa neighborhoods, reuniting them with families who thought their beloved pets had died in the fires. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Almost four months after the devastating North Bay wildfires, a search and rescue mission continues for missing cats lost in the blaze. Hundreds of volunteers are working around the clock to reunite these felines with their owners.

RELATED: Facebook page helps reunite North Bay fire victims with pets

"We never leave these unattended for any length of time," said Erika Whittemore, who attempted to catch a cat with some fish-flavored food and a trap.

She'll be out in Santa Rosa's burned-out Coffey Park neighborhood all night long with hopes that a lost cat wanders in.

"They're out here alone and scared," Whittemore said. "They want to go home and be home."

"Once I trapped my first cat I was hooked," said Jennifer Petruska, who started Pet Rescue and Reunification by herself. "The goal, in the beginning, was just to feed the animals, while everybody got collected I didn't plan on this being a huge venture."

RELATED: A look back at families reunited with their pets after North Bay fires

Most lost dogs were found after the fire but many cats took off running. Now, hundreds of volunteers have joined Petruska from Napa to Santa Rosa looking for missing felines -- and finding them.

"I'd say we've caught about 70 and reunited about half that," Petruska told ABC7 News.

The organization's Facebook page showcases many of the touching reunions.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalscatsNorth Bay Firesfirefightersvolunteerismfirepetpet rescuegood newsanimal rescuesocial mediaSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
A look back at families reunited with pets after North Bay Fires
Facebook page to reunite North Bay fire victims with pets
PETS & ANIMALS
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
ABC7 to hold National Puppy Day adoption event
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Happy Panda Day!
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video