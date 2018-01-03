  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
COACHELLA

Beyonce announced as headliner for Coachella 2018

Beyonce arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

INDIO, Calif. --
The 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup has been unveiled and the rumors about Beyoncé headlining have been confirmed.

There was speculation of her return after she backed out last year due to her pregnancy with twins Rumi and Sir.

Here's a look at the lineup for the two-weekend festival in April.

On Friday Night, The Weeknd will perform as well as R&B singer and songwriter SZA.

Saturday night will feature the highly anticipated Beyoncé, HAIM and Tyler the Creator.

Festival goers get the chance to see Eminem, Cardi B and Miguel on Sunday night.



For the full lineup and to purchase tickets, visit www.coachella.com.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentCoachellabeyonceeminemmusic news
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COACHELLA
Man allegedly stole more than 100 cellphones at Coachella
Madonna kisses a shocked Drake at the 2015 Coachella Music Festival
More Coachella
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Modesto opera singer hoping to make a splash on 'American Idol'
SF Weekend: St. Patrick's Day, Presidio Picnic, Mayoral Candidate Forum, More
Disney parks prepare for Pixar celebration
Disneyland makes big change to 'Pirates' ride
SF filmmaker's first feature heading to theaters
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos