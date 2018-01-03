  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
WEATHER

King tides to bring minor flooding in parts of Bay Area during storm

EMBED </>More Videos

Extreme high and low tides, also known as King tides, are expected to bring minor coastal flooding to low lying areas throughout parts of the Bay Area today during a storm. (KGO-TV)

By
MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Extreme high and low tides, also known as king tides, are expected to bring minor coastal flooding to low lying areas of the Bay Area today during a storm.

This storm is a " 1"on our Storm Impact Scale.

RELATED: Science expert explains what causes a King Tide

Parts of the North Bay are preparing for king tides after officials warned residents of high water in the area near the Manzanita park and ride lot in Mill Valley next to Highway 101. The warning says people should expect high water through Friday.

VIDEO: Watch your AccuWeather forecast

The lot is closed right now because of the water. King tide is a term used to describe the highest tides this time of year. Some may think of them as a nuisance, but a science teacher says we should take a minute to study and respect them. She also warns, they aren't going away. "Connecting to the natural world is really important. The king tides in particular are really important. The king tides of today are going to be the regular high tides of tomorrow because of sea level rise," Exploratorium science teacher Lori Lambertson said.

The Exploratorium hosted a king tide walk to explain to people how they work.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts. Click here for weather where you live.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherfloodingenvironmentwaterflash floodingstorm damagehigh tideMill Valley
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Forecast: Waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms
Download the ABC7 News/AccuWeather app!
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Follow @LiveDoppler7 on Twitter for the latest weather updates
WEATHER
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
Man dressed as Elsa pushes police truck out of snow
UC Berkeley study predicts dramatic sea level rise for the Bay Area
Homeless shelters prepare for influx as temperatures drop
Silicon Valley group leading recovery efforts for Puerto Rico
More weather
WEATHER
Forecast: Waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms
I-80 closed in both directions from Colfax to state line due to heavy snowfall
Some Lake Tahoe area ski resorts to get at least 3-feet of snow
Bay Area weather: Storms to continue this week
Storm moves throughout Bay Area, causes some flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video