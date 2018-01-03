MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --Extreme high and low tides, also known as king tides, are expected to bring minor coastal flooding to low lying areas of the Bay Area today during a storm.
This storm is a " 1"on our Storm Impact Scale.
RELATED: Science expert explains what causes a King Tide
Parts of the North Bay are preparing for king tides after officials warned residents of high water in the area near the Manzanita park and ride lot in Mill Valley next to Highway 101. The warning says people should expect high water through Friday.
VIDEO: Watch your AccuWeather forecast
The lot is closed right now because of the water. King tide is a term used to describe the highest tides this time of year. Some may think of them as a nuisance, but a science teacher says we should take a minute to study and respect them. She also warns, they aren't going away. "Connecting to the natural world is really important. The king tides in particular are really important. The king tides of today are going to be the regular high tides of tomorrow because of sea level rise," Exploratorium science teacher Lori Lambertson said.
The Exploratorium hosted a king tide walk to explain to people how they work.
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts. Click here for weather where you live.