A baby wombat in Australia is taking the Internet by storm with her adorable antics.The Melbourne Zoo shared a video on its Facebook page of Gem running around.Zoo officials released a statement saying, "as fellow animal lovers, we know you'll be familiar with the 'zoomies,' that crazy time of day when your dog or cat goes bananas around the house."The zoo also issued a warning saying, "prepare yourself to be overwhelmed by how outrageously cute this is."