PETS

VIDEO: Dog stares at painting of cat on wall in Chile

A dog in Chile was convinced that it came across a very still cat on the streets of Santiago, so it stared at the painting on the wall possibly expecting the cat would move.

You know the song, "Me and My Shadow?" Well, in this case it's dog versus the shadow of a kitty.

A Westie in Chile was convinced that it came across a very still cat on the streets of Santiago, but what the puppy didn't realize is that it was a painting on a wall and that it wouldn't move, no matter how long it stared at the cat for.

