VIDEO: Dog stares at painting of cat on wall in Chile

You know the song, "Me and My Shadow?" Well, in this case it's dog versus the shadow of a kitty.
VIDEO: Adorable baby panda melts hearts in Tokyo debut
A Westie in Chile was convinced that it came across a very still cat on the streets of Santiago, but what the puppy didn't realize is that it was a painting on a wall and that it wouldn't move, no matter how long it stared at the cat for.
Click here for more videos and stories about cute animals.
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatsdogsartpaintingdistraction
pets-animalscatsdogsartpaintingdistraction