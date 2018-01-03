SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Students, parents and faculty arriving at Harker Middle School on Blackford Avenue in San Jose noticed a big police presence this morning. This comes just a day after a female employee was sexually assaulted and robbed inside a classroom before school started. At one point, five patrol cars, filled with officers, were sitting in the parking lot during the morning drop off.
The victim, told police she was attacked in a classroom around 6 a.m. A spokesperson for Harker said it was an hour before any students arrived on campus.
RELATED: San Jose police search for suspect who attacked woman on middle school campus
Our media partner, the Mercury News, reports the victim is a teacher and had arrived early to prepare her classroom for the first day of school after the winter break.
The suspect was caught on surveillance camera roaming the campus from 4 a.m. up until the attack happened. He was then seen walking away from the area.
Harker School released a statement that reads: "We are saddened and upset by this incident and are leaning in to provide support and privacy to our employee and to each other. We are cooperating fully with the authorities and providing them any support needed to help in finding the perpetrator. The safety and security of our students, faculty, and staff have always been paramount and we regularly review all protocols for any additional ways we can help keep our community safe. We are hopeful that the efforts of the police and the community will result in a swift arrest."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Samantha Huynh or Detective Jennifer Majors of the San Jose Police Department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4102 or call "911" with immediate suspect information.
Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click this link to reachSilicon Valley Crime Stoppers.
Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.