Rain will test Santa Rosa's burned out areas

Santa Rosa officials say they know this week's rain will test their systems, but they feel confident they are ready as city workers have been working hard to prepare ahead the storm.Officials were worried about a very wet winter this season and flooding in areas burned by the massive wildfires.But the predicted rain didn't materialize this week, which gave them extra time to work on damaged storm drains and areas of concern.Although rain is headed to the Bay Area, it will not be a big storm and officials said they think their prep work will pay off.City officials are not bringing in extra workers this week and will not have workers out on patrol looking for mudslides or flooding like they did during the season's first storm because they are confident everything will be fine. They are looking at the positive: Rain will help with regrowth on the burned hillsides and that regrowth will help stabilize them, which is another step in recovery.