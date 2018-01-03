McDonald's new dollar menu to make debut

McDonald's is getting ready to roll out its new Dollar Menu Thursday, but don't expect to get fries with that.Instead, items include the sausage burrito, McChicken, cheeseburger, and any size soft drink. There will also be $2 and $3 options.It's sparking a fast-food price war. Taco Bell is adding $1 fries to its menu and they will be called nacho fries, but you'll have to wait until January 25 for a taste.