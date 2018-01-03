  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
WEATHER

Decades of data from tiny San Francisco house helps predict King Tides

EMBED </>More Videos

Tuesday and Wednesday's high tides were several feet higher than normal -- a phenomenon known as King Tides that were once a mystery, but now easily predicted thanks to many decades of data. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tuesday and Wednesday's high tides were several feet higher than normal -- a phenomenon known as "king tides" that were once a mystery, but now easily predicted thanks to many decades of data.

At the end of a narrow pier in the shadow of the Golden Gate Bridge sits a tiny house with a big job: ever since the Gold Rush, it's the place where oceanographers have charted the tides coming in and out of San Francisco Bay.

"It is actually the oldest tide station in the entire hemisphere," said Mary Jane Schramm, a spokesperson for the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary.

VIDEO: Watch your AccuWeather forecast

Inside the tiny wooden structure, a mechanical tide clock -- a relic of days gone by -- sits on a table with a short wooden pencil and a roll of paper still installed in it. On the opposite wall, modern equipment reads data from a pressure gauge deep beneath the water's surface and transmits it via satellite.

"And these are all on backup systems, so we have two of everything," Schramm said. "It is that critically important that the accuracy and continuity be maintained."



At the height of the Gold Rush, before NOAA monitored and forecast high and low tides, shipwrecks were common in the treacherous narrows just inside the Golden Gate.

"Fog is a huge factor, and so knowing precisely where you are and whether you're likely to have your vessel pushed into a rugged coastline, it's lit a matter of life and death," Schramm said.

Low tides can increase the odds of such a disaster for ships that sit low in the water. This week's king tides -- the highest tides of the year -- give those ships extra room to maneuver. But they also mean less room on beaches -- which can become a problem for wildlife.



"Not only does the tide itself run up onto the beach farther than it normally would, but it brings with it a lot of debris," said Kate Bimrose, a project coordinator for the Greater Farallones Association.

For seals and sea lions, it means less room for moms to nurse their newborn pups, and a danger that the young ones could get washed out to sea. For birds, the trash is the bigger problem.

"Not only do they eat marine debris, but they'll also feed it to their young, they'll use marine debris to build their nests," Bimrose said.

The Greater Farallones Association regularly surveys shorelines to track the debris, which can often stay on the beach until a storm puts it back in the water. And with storms comes another concern: erosion on beaches, which can in turn lead to flooding on streets and highways.

"We tend to see a lot of potential damage and impacts to infrastructure," Bimrose said.

But this year, she says the Bay Area has dodged a bullet: the king tides are over, and the storms have yet to begin.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts. Click here for weather where you live.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherfloodingenvironmentwaterflash floodingstorm damagehigh tideNOAASan FranciscoGolden Gate Bridge
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Forecast: Waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms
Download the ABC7 News/AccuWeather app!
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Follow @LiveDoppler7 on Twitter for the latest weather updates
WEATHER
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
Man dressed as Elsa pushes police truck out of snow
UC Berkeley study predicts dramatic sea level rise for the Bay Area
Homeless shelters prepare for influx as temperatures drop
Silicon Valley group leading recovery efforts for Puerto Rico
More weather
WEATHER
Forecast: Waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms
I-80 closed in both directions from Colfax to state line due to heavy snowfall
Some Lake Tahoe area ski resorts to get at least 3-feet of snow
Bay Area weather: Storms to continue this week
Storm moves throughout Bay Area, causes some flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video