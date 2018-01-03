People in San Francisco got all excited after a few raindrops starting falling right before noon on Wednesday."I can't remember when it last rained. It was sometime last year, that's all I can tell you," said Loree Woods who has lived here all of her life. But the rain quickly dissipated. That gave people at the outdoor farmer's market near San Francisco's City Hall enough time to buy their fruits and vegetables.The manager of the Cole Hardware store at 345 9th Street was busy pulling out all the umbrellas from their storage room. "People go crazy over umbrellas, everyone is just looking for one." said Jose Sepulveda.When it rains hard, one of the areas most affected is Folsom and 17th Streets where it floods badly. Already this afternoon, there were sandbags to protect against flash floods. "I think we should be fine for now, maybe in the later months of February and March, when it really comes down, we'll start putting up the barriers again," said Eli Joyce who works at the Cheese School.The city expects to invest $200 million in a drainage system. The project is expected to take six years.A spokesperson for The Department of Public Works said they didn't expect the rain to affect operations. The regular crews would begin clearing out storm drains if any flooding was reported.