Capital One glitch double charging customers
Capital One is scrambling to fix a glitch that is showing duplicate charges on customers' accounts. The bank posted on Twitter the glitch is impacting debit card transactions. Capital One also said they are dealing with very long customer service call times as a result.
Issues with transactions started this morning. The bank said their tech team is "all hands on deck" to find the problem, however there's no word when a fix might be coming.
Capital One assured customers they will not be responsible for any fees related to the duplicate charges.
Lenovo settles with FTC
The Federal Trade Commission voted to approve a settlement with laptop maker Lenovo - over allegations the company pre-installed software on customers' laptops. The software impacted some security of the laptop to show ads to customers. As part of the settlement, Lenovo will be barred from misrepresenting any software that will show ads, or give out the customer's information. If Lenovo does pre-install the software, the company must get customer's consent before running it.
Good news for customers; Lenovo must also use a software security program on its laptops for 20 years.
Gas prices expected to creep up in 2018
Start saving now - gasoline price tracking website GasBuddy says prices will go up at the tank in 2018.
The company says prices will be the highest this year than any time since 2014. Their Fuel Price Outlook predicts the national average of a gallon to rise $0.19.
The Bay Area is expected to feel the pinch: GasBuddy says metro areas, including San Francisco, will see prices soar past $3.00 a gallon.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said, "Even one event can completely change trajectory of fuel prices for months."
DeHaan also advised drivers, "Always shop around when filling your tank. We spend thousands of dollars a year filling the tank, a dime or quarter per gallon adds up to hundreds of dollars."
Paper tickets largely banned at College Football Playoff game
If you plan to see Georgia and Alabama face off at the CFP game, bring your smartphone. Ticketmaster is requiring almost all fans to use mobile tickets for entry into next week's game.
USA Today reports Ticketmaster said if there are any ticketing issues, paper tickets can be printed onsite as needed. Otherwise, fans will be instructed how to pull up the tickets on their cell phones.
Ticketmaster says the change is for both safety and convenience.
