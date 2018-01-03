  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Jeopardy!' contestant loses $3,200 after mispronouncing song title

Nick Spicher after "Jeopardy!" deducted his "winnings" (Credit: Roy Wood Jr/Twitter)

LOS ANGELES --
A "Jeopardy!" contestant lost $3,200 after the show's judges said he mispronounced the title of Coolio's 1995 song "Gangsta's Paradise."

Nick Spicher was on the game show Monday night when Alex Trebek read the clue, "A song by Coolio from Dangerous Minds goes back in time to become a 1667 John Milton classic."

Spicher quickly buzzed in answering, "What is Gangster's Paradise Lost?"

There was cheering as he was awarded $1,600. But later in the game, judges reviewed his answer a realized that he mispronounced the song's title - he said "gangster's" rather than "gangsta's."



"It turns out that 'gangsta' and 'gangster' are both listed separately in the Oxford English Dictionary, each with its own unique definition," "Jeopardy!" said in a statement. "Nick changed not only the song's title, but also its meaning - making his response unacceptable."

Spicher lost $3,200 because of his original winning was nullified ($1,600) and he was docked $1,600 for the incorrect answer.

And by his reactions, it goes without saying that the contestant was clearly displeased.

"Jeopardy!" even poked fun at the incident by tweeting, "Today we learned that there's a huge difference between a 'gangster' and a 'gangsta.'"



However, the loss didn't set Spicher back much, he ended up winning $15,201.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentjeopardygame showbuzzworthytrendingdistractionviralviral videotelevisionCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Modesto opera singer hoping to make a splash on 'American Idol'
SF Weekend: St. Patrick's Day, Presidio Picnic, Mayoral Candidate Forum, More
Disney parks prepare for Pixar celebration
Disneyland makes big change to 'Pirates' ride
SF filmmaker's first feature heading to theaters
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos