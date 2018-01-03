In-N-Out expands menu for the first time in decades with addition of hot cocoa

There's a "hot" new menu item at In-N-Out to go alongside your double-double and animal fries: Cocoa!In-N-Out, known for its burgers, fries and milkshakes, hasn't introduced a new item to the menu since lemonade was added 15 years ago.The Irvine-based company said the 8-ounce cup of hot cocoa will have a permanent spot on the menu.An 8-ounce cup costs $1.65 and comes topped with mini marshmallows.The beverage will be available year-round at all of its 326 locations.