In-N-Out expands menu for the first time in decades with addition of hot cocoa

LOS ANGELES --
There's a "hot" new menu item at In-N-Out to go alongside your double-double and animal fries: Cocoa!

RELATED: California favorite In-N-Out expanding to Colorado

In-N-Out, known for its burgers, fries and milkshakes, hasn't introduced a new item to the menu since lemonade was added 15 years ago.

The Irvine-based company said the 8-ounce cup of hot cocoa will have a permanent spot on the menu.

An 8-ounce cup costs $1.65 and comes topped with mini marshmallows.

The beverage will be available year-round at all of its 326 locations.
