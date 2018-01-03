  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Silicon Valley Auto Show wows with tech, test drives

If you're looking for your next car, San Jose might be the place to be. The Silicon Valley Auto Show opens Thursday. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
ABC7 News took a sneak peek inside the San Jose McEnry Convention Center where hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUV's and even cars of the future are on display.

You can even drive some of the cars. In some cases, you won't have to hit the road.

"In addition to test drives around the convention center this year, we have test drives on the show floor, VR -- virtual reality test drives," said Shelbi Okumura, a Silicon Valley Auto Show spokesperson.

The show is open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It's also open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for more information on the Silicon Valley Auto Show.
