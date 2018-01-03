SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --7 On Your Side's Consumer expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.
Question 1:
Shirley M. from Pleasant Hill asked: I cancelled my three-year gym membership contract because it no longer met my needs. I refused to pay their cancellation penalty, and now, I've been referred to a collection agency. What should I do?
Answer 1:
I really do not like a lot of the health club memberships, but you can't just say you void a contract. They can go after you, as you now see. Talk the gym's manager, to see if you can find a resolution.
If you need some guidance, call my hotline here at the station at 415-954-8151. We are open Monday through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Question 2:
Debbie asked: When will residents begin to see improvements on our roadways since we're paying more for our gas?
Answer 2:
As you know the 12-cent gas tax went into effect, last November, that will pay for road repair. The governor put the repair program into effect already, so repairs are beginning to be made now. That means, you will hopefully see improvements soon. One hitch, there is a move to roll back the gas tax.
Question 3:
Jean from San Francisco asked: How can I claim a retirement fund from a previous employer that has now closed?
Answer 3:
I know this can be frustrating. I want you to contact the Western States Pension Assistance Project. It's a Sacramento-based government program that will help you legal problems with retirement programs including 401K's and defined pension plans. I did a story on them a few years ago. Here is a link to the agency and my previous story.
Written and produced by Justin Mendoza