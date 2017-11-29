  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
ICE CREAM

San Francisco's Museum of Ice Cream releases new tickets

This is an undated image of the Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
After repeatedly selling out, tickets will go back on sale for the extremely popular Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. The extension will run through Feb. of 2018.

All tickets are $38.

The Museum of Ice Cream has become a runaway success, selling out in just minutes each time new tickets become available.

Click here to purchase tickets.
