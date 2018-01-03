  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
WEATHER

Science expert explains what causes a King Tide

EMBED </>More Videos

What exactly is a King Tide? A science expert from the Exploratorium Teacher Institute explains what causes the highest tides of the year. (Shutterstock photo)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
What exactly is a King Tide?

A science expert from the Exploratorium Teacher Institute explains what causes the highest tides of the year.

Watch the video above for her explanation.

RELATED: King Tides to bring minor flooding in parts of Bay Area

VIDEO: Watch your AccuWeather forecast

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts. Click here for weather where you live.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherfloodingenvironmentwaterflash floodingstorm damagehigh tideabc7 originalsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
King tides to bring minor flooding in parts of Bay Area
Forecast: Waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms
Download the ABC7 News/AccuWeather app!
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Follow @LiveDoppler7 on Twitter for the latest weather updates
WEATHER
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
Man dressed as Elsa pushes police truck out of snow
UC Berkeley study predicts dramatic sea level rise for the Bay Area
Homeless shelters prepare for influx as temperatures drop
Silicon Valley group leading recovery efforts for Puerto Rico
More weather
WEATHER
Forecast: Waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms
I-80 closed in both directions from Colfax to state line due to heavy snowfall
Some Lake Tahoe area ski resorts to get at least 3-feet of snow
Bay Area weather: Storms to continue this week
Storm moves throughout Bay Area, causes some flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video