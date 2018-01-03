SJSU students bring solar, electric power to Silicon Valley Auto Show

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --There are hundreds of shiny and exotic new cars on display at the Silicon Valley Auto Show this year. But, if you look more closely, you'll find a group of cars that could represent the future.
San Jose State University students have been invited to display six cars at the show, which runs Thursday through Sunday at the San Jose Convention Center.
Some of the cars are electric.
Others are solar powered.
All were made by SJSU students.
The students, and their professor Fred Barez, Ph.D., are honored to be at the auto show. It's the second year they've been invited.
They hope spectators appreciate the fruits of their labor and take away new knowledge about alternative fuels.
