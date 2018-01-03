  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
AUTOMOTIVE

SJSU students bring solar, electric power to Silicon Valley Auto Show

EMBED </>More Videos

There are hundreds of shiny and exotic new cars on display at the Silicon Valley Auto Show this year. But, if you look more closely, you'll find a group of cars that could represent the future. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
There are hundreds of shiny and exotic new cars on display at the Silicon Valley Auto Show this year. But, if you look more closely, you'll find a group of cars that could represent the future.

RELATED: Silicon Valley Auto Show wows with tech, test drives

San Jose State University students have been invited to display six cars at the show, which runs Thursday through Sunday at the San Jose Convention Center.

Some of the cars are electric.

Others are solar powered.

All were made by SJSU students.

The students, and their professor Fred Barez, Ph.D., are honored to be at the auto show. It's the second year they've been invited.

They hope spectators appreciate the fruits of their labor and take away new knowledge about alternative fuels.

Click here for more information on the silicon valley auto show.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
automotiveauto showcarsilicon valleyelectricelectric vehiclessolar energySJSUSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Silicon Valley Auto Show wows with tech, test drives
AUTOMOTIVE
Shared autonomous vehicle tested on public roads in San Ramon
Annual list of top new and used cars for 2018
Regulators expected to approve totally autonomous vehicles in California
DMV to give driverless cars the green light
Elon Musk's brother giving away his Tesla Model 3
More Automotive
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video