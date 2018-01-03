  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
BUSINESS

'Raw' untreated drinking water gaining popularity, is difficult to get

EMBED </>More Videos

At Rainbow Grocery in San Francisco, customers looking for untreated, raw water straight from the spring are out of luck. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
At Rainbow Grocery in San Francisco, customers looking for untreated, raw water straight from the spring are out of luck.

"We're out of it. We've been out of it for a while," said Joey Cain, an employee at Rainbow Grocery.

The only thing in stock are the dispensers that sell for about 60 dollars. Rainbow has been carrying raw water for about six months, bottled and marketed by an Oregon based company, Live Water.

"The first time I drank fresh, living spring water, a surge of energy and peacefulness entered my being," says Live Water Founder Mukande Singh in a company video posted on YouTube.

It's not cheap. Live Water charges as much as 16 dollars per 2.5-gallon jug. The idea has caught on in Silicon Valley. Venture capitalists have been funding raw water startups, and Juicero founder Doug Evans has been posting about it on social media. But a leading food safety expert we talked with says it's just a matter of time before someone gets sick.

"It's sort of like drinking raw milk," said Bill Marler, a food safety advocate and attorney. "In California, that allows for raw milk consumption on a commercial level there've been numerous outbreaks of E. coli and Salmonella."

But the risks don't appear to be discouraging people who are committed to getting their water off the grid. Workers at Rainbow aren't surprised.

"Coconut water surprised me. So at this point I'm not really surprised by anything you know within the food, health, faddist community," said Cain.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesswatercalifornia waterdrinking watercontaminated waterstartupsilicon valleySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Culture clash over Mill Valley Depot
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Popular pacifier, teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
More Business
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video