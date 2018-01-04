Lilou the therapy pig is still making people smile in San Francisco

The nation’s first certified therapy pig yesterday posed with her security detail, @SheriffSF deputies S. Lee, left, and M. Fonthal. “LiLou” the helping pig visited patients at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital’s Behavioral Health Center. pic.twitter.com/o8G4YamrRx — SF Sheriff's Dept. (@SheriffSF) January 3, 2018

LiLou is the World's 1st Airport Therapy Pig and San Francisco's first Certified Therapy Pig. But there are other therapy pigs throughout the country.San Francisco Sheriff's Department took to Twitter and posted a photo of two deputies with "LiLou" after visiting patients at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.Lilou loves to do good and is often seen wearing a tutu flowered wreath and painted hoof nails.We first introduced you to her last year when she became the latest member of the "wag brigade" at the San Francisco International Airport.Her job is to make people feel happy and more relaxed.Lilou's handlers say when people see her, they pet her, take selfies and hopefully forget they're waiting at an airport.