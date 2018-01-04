  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Lilou the therapy pig is still making people smile in San Francisco

Lilou, the country's first certified therapy pig, is making patients smile at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
LiLou is the World's 1st Airport Therapy Pig and San Francisco's first Certified Therapy Pig. But there are other therapy pigs throughout the country.

San Francisco Sheriff's Department took to Twitter and posted a photo of two deputies with "LiLou" after visiting patients at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Lilou loves to do good and is often seen wearing a tutu flowered wreath and painted hoof nails.
We first introduced you to her last year when she became the latest member of the "wag brigade" at the San Francisco International Airport.

RELATED: Therapy pig offers stress relief for San Francisco International Airport travelers

Her job is to make people feel happy and more relaxed.

Lilou's handlers say when people see her, they pet her, take selfies and hopefully forget they're waiting at an airport.

Click here to check out Lilou on Instagram.

Click here to check out Lilou on Facebook.

Click here for more videos and stories about cute animals.
