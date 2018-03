What's your new year's resolution? Mark Zuckerberg says fixing all the bad things happening on Facebook is his personal challenge for 2018.The head of the social media network posted all the details on Facebook. Zuckerberg says his Menlo Park based company has "a lot of work to do" in the new year.Thousands of people are reacting to Zuckerberg's pledge - many sharing the same sentiment - "Fix this soon please!!! I miss the old days!"Here is Zuckerberg's pledge: