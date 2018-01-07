SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Are you ready for the weekend? Here are some fun ideas from our partners at Hoodline - the hyper-local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.
First Caturday
Would you consider putting your housecat on a leash and taking it out for a stroll?
It's certainly an unusual sight. A 17-pound housecat named Boojie Baker turns heads when he's out and about in his sparkly Santa suit and harness.
We found out first-hand that walking a tabby who is both strong of muscle and will is not exactly like walking a dog. Forget enjoying a brisk clip. You go at the cat's pace.
"He is not afraid, he's very confident and he's the boss and he knows it," says Boojie's owner Sherry Loewinger.
Loewinger gave Boojie the cat a second life in the East Bay after she says time was running out for him in Bakersfield.
"He was on death row, so I drove all the way down from Oakland to pick him up and he's been with me since 2009," said Loewinger.
Now, Boojie is one of dozens of cats who turn out for First Caturday. There are regular gatherings at Dolores Park in San Francisco and Loewinger also started an Oakland chapter, which meets at Lake Merritt. The group gathers to socialize and share tips about taking out their indoor cats.
Loewinger says people are often surprised at how well many domestic cats take to leashes, and the group is happy to advise cat owners who want to come out and give it a try.
"I just bought a harness and said, "We're doing this," and cats just adapt within a couple of minutes," said Loewinger. "I think they enjoy being outside. This is his chance to go outside in a controlled environment and not get hit by a car or have a run in with a raccoon."
You're invited to the gathering this weekend, just bring your cat and a leash costume optional to the corner of Grand and Bellevue at Lake Merritt on Saturday, January 6th. The event runs from 1:30pm-4:30pm.
Click here for more about the group on Hoodline, and click here for their Facebook page.
Goldendoodle Gathering
And if you're more of a dog person- and let's say you have a passion for Goldendoodles, this may be the perfect weekend event for you.
The group SF Doodles is all about celebrating this cute mix of golden retriever and poodle. They gather several times a year to socialize and are throwing a "Goldendoodle Romp" this Saturday, Janurary 6th. Their first meetup of 2018 is at San Francisco's Crissy Field from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Click here to read more about the group on Hoodline, and click here to view their Facebook page.
Moana Sing-Along
And if "the line where the sky meets the sea" calls you, come to the Castro Theatre to see Disney's Moana on Sunday, January 7th at 1:30 p.m. There's a special sing-along, where lyrics are displayed right on the screen.
There are goodie bags and a costume contest. Admission is $16 for adults and $11 for kids and seniors.
Click here to see the event on Hoodline, and click here to purchase tickets.
