  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SILICON VALLEY

Silicon Valley Auto Show hopes tech can help drive auto sales

EMBED </>More Videos

The 2018 Silicon Valley Auto Show is underway at the McEnery San Jose Convention Center, showcasing a wide range of new technological features to improve safety and comfort. (KGO-TV )

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The 2018 Silicon Valley Auto Show is underway at the McEnery San Jose Convention Center, showcasing a wide range of new technological features to improve safety and comfort.

RELATED: Silicon Valley Auto Show showcases cars of the future

Some of those features are new to some drivers who are entering the market after holding onto their current vehicles for five years or longer.

One attendee, Bruce Miller of San Jose, drives a 2005 model, and its most advanced feature is a CD player.

Now, potential buyers can find many models with lane assistance, 360-degree cameras, pedestrian detection and even shiatsu massage seats.

RELATED: Silicon Valley Auto Show wows with tech, test drives

Fortunately for Miller and others not familiar with these new features, virtual reality kiosks from an Atlanta company, Flow Found, offers shoppers an immersive test drive to let them experience what these technologies do.

ABC7 News did a Facebook Live with Chevrolet Thursday morning to show off a "Teen Driver" feature, part of its OnStar system. A programmable feature on the key fob, turned on by a parent, will track metrics as the teen drives, providing a report card of data, detailing how fast the teen drove, whether he veered out of the lane, how often and how hard the brakes were used, and other information that a parent can discuss with the teen later.


Toyota's representative says his company has 23 vehicles on display with the highest trim levels. A Camry with a "cockpit red" interior and pearl exterior was drawing a lot of attention. It has the full suite of cutting-edge safety features.
Auto shows remain an important educational tool for vehicle shoppers.

Nick Cybela of Flow Found cited research by Google, indicating a typical buyer will visit 24 different online sites and go to 1.4 dealerships before making a purchase. Cybela says that helps consumers develop a checklist of what they want before they see a salesperson.

RELATED: SJSU students bring solar, electric power to Silicon Valley Auto Show

The U.S. auto market is facing a challenging 2018. A seven-year period of new vehicle sales growth has apparently ended with sales down 1.8 percent in 2017. That represents 17.2 million cars and light trucks.

A major market research company, Edmunds.com, is projecting 16.8 million will be sold this year.

Click here for follow David Louie on Twitter.

Click here for more information on the Silicon Valley Auto Show.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
automotiveauto showautoshowcar showclassic carscartrucksSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SILICON VALLEY
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Ann Coulter talks immigration, Trump in Mountain View
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
California's first driverless bus hits the road in San Ramon
Shared autonomous vehicle tested on public roads in San Ramon
More silicon valley
AUTOMOTIVE
Shared autonomous vehicle tested on public roads in San Ramon
Annual list of top new and used cars for 2018
Regulators expected to approve totally autonomous vehicles in California
DMV to give driverless cars the green light
Elon Musk's brother giving away his Tesla Model 3
More Automotive
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video