  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PIER 14 SHOOTING

Attorney Tony Serra to represent man acquitted of Kate Steinle's murder on federal charges

Francisco Sanchez, 45, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 32-year-old Kathryn Steinle in San Francisco on July 2, 2015. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, who was found not guilty in the death of San Francisco woman Kate Steinle at Pier 14, will be represented by Attorney Tony Serra on federal gun charges brought against him.

RELATED: Dueling theories define Kate Steinle murder trial

Garcia Zarate was found not guilty of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the July 2014 shooting death of Steinle. He was, however, convicted of being a felon in posession of a firearm and is expected to be sentenced to time served for that charge.

TIMELINE: How the Kate Steinle case unfolded

After his acquittal, a federal grand jury indicted Garcia Zarate Dec. 5 on the charges of being a felon in posession of a firearm and ammunition as well as being an "illegally present alien" in posession of a firearm and ammunition.

"Mr. Garcia Zarate is grateful to have been exonerated of murder, as he has no history of violence. He is also grateful to Tony Serra for taking his case," said Chief Attorney of the San Francisco Public Defender's Office Matt Gonzalez.

Click here for more stories on the Kate Steinle trial.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pier 14 shootinghomicidehomicide investigationtrialcourtcourt caseimmigrationimmigration reformSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PIER 14 SHOOTING
Man acquitted in Steinle murder pleads not guilty to gun charges
Trump criticized for 'ghoulish' comments on crash that killed Colts player
Immigrant suspected of killing Colts player had previous DUI in Redwood City
Mexican man acquitted of SF murder faces new federal charges
Man acquitted of Kate Steinle's murder sentenced to jail for gun possession
More pier 14 shooting
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos